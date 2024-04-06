Iftar Time Ramadan 26
Lahore
LHR
06:27 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:52 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:34 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:41 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:56 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Returning and presiding officers get powers of magistrate for by-election

Returning and presiding officers get powers of magistrate for by-election

Pakistan

By-election will be held on April 21

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Returning and presiding officers have been granted the powers of magistrate for the by-elections. 

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has designated magistrate class 1 powers to the returning and presiding officers for the by-elections in 21 constituencies of national and provincial assemblies. 

According to the ECP notification, district and returning officers will assume the powers of magistrate class 1 on polling day for the 21 seats. 

The presiding officers will act as magistrate class 1 from April 20 to 22. 

It is important to note that the by-election on the 21 seats of national and provincial assemblies will be held on April 21.


 

Related Topics
By-elections
Election Commission
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News