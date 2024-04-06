Iftar Time Ramadan 26
SBP announces three-day holidays for Eidul Fitr 2024

Pakistan

Banks to remain closed from April 10 to 12

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued a notification of Eidul Fir holidays. 

All the banks and financial institutions will remain closed from April 10 to 12 to observe Eid. 

Earlier, the federal government had announced four-day public holidays from April 10 to April 13 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday).

According to the notification, offices observing a five-day work week would have holidays from April 10 to 12 and those observing six working days a week, from April 10 to 13 (till Saturday).

If the moon is sighted on April 9 (29th Ramazan Mubarak), Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on April 10 (1st Shawwal).

 

 


 

