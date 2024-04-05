Five more apex court judges receive suspicious letters

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Five more judges of the Supreme Court received suspicious letters on Friday, Dunya News has reported.

These judges include Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik.

It has been reported that arsenic powder was also found in these letters, which have been handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

In total, 10 judges of the apex court have received suspicious letters so far, all on the same date.

Recently, six apex court judges, including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Aminuddin, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, received threatening letters containing a powder-like substance.

According to a forensic report, the powder found in the threatening letters contained 10% arsenic.

Including Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, a total of six judges from the Lahore High Court have received suspicious letters.

Initially, eight judges of the Islamabad High Court had received suspicious letters.