Woman consumes poison along with five kids

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) – A woman along with her five children consumed poison, killing four kids in Toba Tek Singh on Friday.

According to police sources, the couple exchanged words over a domestic issue.

The angry woman fed poison to her five children and then swallowed it herself.

Police said the victim woman and children were shifted to hospital after the incident where four children breathed their last while mother and a child were getting treatment.

The deceased children were identified as 18-year-old Madeeha, 17-year old Sania, 10 year old Iqra and 7 year old Ali Hassan.

The police detained the husband of the woman for poisoning his children and the wife.

The husband said he had a brief quarrel with his wife over a domestic issue and had no idea as what have they had eaten in his absence.