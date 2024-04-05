IHC orders issuance of passport to Zain, removal of Babar Awan's name from ECL

The court adjourned hearing till April 29 after direction to the DG and issuing notices to parties

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court on Friday directed the director-general of immigration to issue passport to MNA Zain Qureshi to go abroad and remove his and Babar Awan’s names from ECL.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq heard the petition of MNA Zain regarding issuance of passport and removal of his name from the stop list.

Advocate Ali Bukhari submitted before the court that the passport of his client has expired. Moreover, his name has been included in the No Fly List and Exit Control List (ECL).

He said that his client was planning to visit abroad and requested the court to order the director-general to issue him a passport and remove his name from the lists of those who were barred from travelling abroad.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till April 29 after direction to the DG and issuing notices to the parties.

Meanwhile, Advocate Riasat Ali appeared before Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz seeking the removal of Babar Awan’s name from the ECL. The court disposed of the case by directing authorities concerned to remove his name from the ECL.

