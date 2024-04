PM congratulates Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on becoming JI chief

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on getting elected as Amir Jamaat-e-Islami.

The prime minister expressed best wishes for Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and appreciated him for services to his party.

He expressed hope that under the leadership of Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Jamaat-e-Islami would play an active role for strengthening democracy and for public welfare.