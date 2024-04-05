Sehar Time Ramadan 25
Lahore
LHR
04:22 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:01 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:24 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:29 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:54 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan

Pakistan condemned the heinous terrorist attacks at police and security installations in Iran.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Thursday unequivocally condemned the heinous and dastardly terrorist attacks at police and security installations in the cities of Rask and Chabahar in Iran.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the recovery of the injured. Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the people and Government of Iran in fighting terrorism.”

“Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is deeply concerned about the growing acts of terrorism in our region. It is a regional and global threat that requires resolute response,” it concluded.
 

Related Topics
Iran
Foreign office
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News