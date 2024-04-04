CM Bugti congratulates Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman
Pakistan
QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti congratulated the newly elected Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.
CM Bugti said that Jamaat-e-Islami elected a new leadership democratically.
Bugti hoped that the newly elected Jamaat-e-Islami Chief would play his role in solving the problems, the country faces.