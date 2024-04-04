Sehar Time Ramadan 25
Lahore
LHR
04:22 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:01 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:24 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:29 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:54 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

CM Bugti congratulates Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

CM Bugti congratulates Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Pakistan

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti congratulates Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti congratulated the newly elected Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

CM Bugti said that Jamaat-e-Islami elected a new leadership democratically.

More to read: JI's Hafiz Naeem surprises everyone by quitting his seat in PTI's favour

Bugti hoped that the newly elected Jamaat-e-Islami Chief would play his role in solving the problems, the country faces. 

Related Topics
Jamaat-e-Islami
CM Balochistan
Balochistan
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News