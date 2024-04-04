CM Bugti congratulates Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Pakistan Pakistan CM Bugti congratulates Jamaat-e-Islami emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti congratulates Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 23:49:33 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti congratulated the newly elected Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

CM Bugti said that Jamaat-e-Islami elected a new leadership democratically.

More to read: JI's Hafiz Naeem surprises everyone by quitting his seat in PTI's favour



Bugti hoped that the newly elected Jamaat-e-Islami Chief would play his role in solving the problems, the country faces.