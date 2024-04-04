Hafiz Naeemur Rehman elected new Jamaat-e-Islami emir

Pakistan Pakistan Hafiz Naeemur Rehman elected new Jamaat-e-Islami emir

Hafiz Naeem elected new Jamaat-e-Islami emir

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 19:59:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Hafiz Naeemur Rehman was elected as new emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) by getting majority votes on Thursday.

Three names were presented by the Central Shura members to lead the Jamaat. Sirajul Haq, Liaquat Baloch and Hafiz Naeemur Rehman were among the contestants. The decision was taken by the majority of Jamaat-e-Islami members. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will lead the Jamaat till 2029.

Also read: JI's Hafiz Naeem surprises everyone by quitting his seat in PTI's favour



Siraj-ul-Haq was elected JI Chief in 2014, he held this position for 10 years. Syed Manwar Hasan, Qazi Hussain Ahmed, Mian Tufail Muhammad, and Maulana Syed Abul A'la Maududi held this position earlier. The Jamaat was founded by the late Maududi in 1941.