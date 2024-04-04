Pakistan, China underscore need to increase counter-terrorism cooperation

Chinese Ambassador calls on President Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari, at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting discussed matters of mutual interest, besides underscoring the need to increase counter-terrorism cooperation and intelligence sharing to overcome the menace of terrorism.

The president assured the ambassador that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to ensure the security of our Chinese brothers, who are working on different projects in Pakistan.