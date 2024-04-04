Iftar Time Ramadan 24
PM Shehbaz summons cabinet to ponder six-point agenda

Pakistan

The cabinet will approve the Economic Policy Statement for submission to the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday (today) to discuss a six-point agenda.

The meeting, scheduled to begin at 11 am in the Prime Minister's House, will take up the resignation of SME Bank President Tahir Hussain and appointment of a new president.

The cabinet will approve the Economic Policy Statement for submission to the National Assembly.

The meeting will grant permission to former navy chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi to receive foreign award. It will approve formation of an inquiry commission regarding the torture of Shehbaz Shabbir in police custody and appointment of members of the National Commission for Women. 

