Sheikh Rashid deems it prudent to keep mum in current situation

He advises journalists to put question about rigging in Feb 8 election to those who have won

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Thursday that “silence is important in the current situation.”

The head of Awami Muslim League was speaking to media after appearing before a judicial magistrate in the District Courts here.

He said the current situation should be dealt with patience, courage and silence as there were 19 cases against him.

Replying to a question about the Feb 8 general election, he said he had been defeated and he admitted the fact. "Put the question about rigging [in elections] to those who have won," Rashid advised journalists.

He parried the question about the letter written by the Islamabad High Court judges regarding intelligence agencies’ meddling in judicial affairs, but said the judges had been dealing with the issue wisely. "It is a very serious and sensitive issue and it is better not to talk about it."

Rashid expressed his ignorance about the working of the incumbent government and said he was not watching TV and news, and even not tweeting.

“I am taking rest because rest is the best,” the former minister concluded.