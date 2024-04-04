Iftar Time Ramadan 24
40 shops gutted in Sahiwal market fire

Short circuit is stated to be the reason for the blaze

SAHIWAL (Dunya News) - Forty shops were gutted in a fire erupted after a short circuit.

Initially, the fire broke out in a shop and it engulfed surrounding shops immediately, reducing goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees to ashes.

The fire incident took place near Darbar Muhammad Panah in Kamir area. Having being informed, firefighters scrambled to the site. To see the intensity of the fire, they called more firefighters with vehicles.

The rescue crew put out the fire after hectic efforts of several hours. Urs celebrations had culminated a day ago. People say if the fire had erupted during the Urs celebration, it could have claimed lives of devotees along with property loss.

Shopkeepers have demanded the authorities concerned estimate the loss in the blaze and help them financially.
 

