CM takes notice of death of two sanitary workers in Vehari

Orders district admin to ensure safety of workers

Published On: Thu, 04 Apr 2024 02:12:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken notice of the death of two sanitary workers while cleaning a manhole in Vehari and ordered an action against those responsible for the tragic incident.

The chief minister directed the district administration to ensure the safety of the sanitary workers and take action against those responsible for the death of the two workers.

Two sanitary workers suffocated when they were cleaning a gutter on a road near Wahab Chowk, Vehari.

They inhaled poisonous gas in the gutter and passed out. Rescue 1122 took them to hospital in a critical condition where they could not survive.