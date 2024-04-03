Pakistan expresses grief over loss of lives in Istanbul fire

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Wednesday extended its deepest condolences over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire in central Istanbul, Türkiye yesterday.

In a statement, Foreign Office said our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families.

It said the people and government of Pakistan stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of grief.

At least 29 people were killed on Tuesday when a fire engulfed Istanbul's underground Masquerade nightclub during daytime renovation work, Turkish local authorities said, prompting the evacuation of dozens of residents living above it.

Firefighters doused the charred and smoking entrance to the club, which occupies two basement floors, as paramedics rushed victims into ambulances. Earlier footage showed flames reaching the third of the residential building's 16 storeys.

