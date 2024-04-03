Two children killed in roof collapse in Sialkot

Pakistan Pakistan Two children killed in roof collapse in Sialkot

Two children lost lives in roof collapse in Sialkot

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 18:01:25 PKT

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Two children were killed when roof of their house collapsed in Wadala Sandhuan area of Sialkot on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while the three minors were asleep along with their parents.

Rescue officials reported that the parents and one daughter suffered severe injuries. The deceased were identified as Urwa and Wali Muhammad, while their sister, Hareem, and parents, Luqman and Kiran, were among the injured.

Emergency officials shifted the injured husband, wife, and daughter to Civil Hospital Gujranwala for treatment.

Preliminary investigations by rescue officials revealed that the very poor condition of the house was the reason behind the collapse.