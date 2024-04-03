Iftar Time Ramadan 23
Lahore
LHR
06:25 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:50 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:32 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:38 PM
Quetta
QTA
07:54 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Two children killed in roof collapse in Sialkot

Two children killed in roof collapse in Sialkot

Pakistan

Two children lost lives in roof collapse in Sialkot

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

 

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Two children were killed when roof of their house collapsed in Wadala Sandhuan area of Sialkot on Wednesday.

 

The incident occurred while the three minors were asleep along with their parents.

Rescue officials reported that the parents and one daughter suffered severe injuries. The deceased were identified as Urwa and Wali Muhammad, while their sister, Hareem, and parents, Luqman and Kiran, were among the injured.

Emergency officials shifted the injured husband, wife, and daughter to Civil Hospital Gujranwala for treatment.

Preliminary investigations by rescue officials revealed that the very poor condition of the house was the reason behind the collapse.

 

Related Topics
Accident
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News