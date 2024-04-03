CJP Isa among three SC judges also receive threatening letter

Updated On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 17:26:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, along with three other judges of the Supreme Court, received threatening letters on Wednesday.

It is said that Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, and Justice Aminuddin received the letters, all of which were received in the Supreme Court on April 1.

According to sources, all four letters contained powder and were in threatening forms, and they have been referred to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Earlier, four judges of the Lahore High Court (LHC) received threatening letters days after Islamabad High Court got similar post.

The letters were addressed to Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Alia Neelam.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and police reached the LHC and bolstered the security.

Police took the employee of the courier company who delivered the letter into custody, and took him to an undisclosed location for investigation.

