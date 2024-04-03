Contempt of court petition to be filed against IG Punjab: Hammad

Azhar informs court that his business was damaged and family shattered

Updated On: Wed, 03 Apr 2024 17:38:26 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader (PTI) Hammad Azhar said on Wednesday that around 51 cases of terrorism were logged against him by the IG Punjab.

Talking to media at the Peshawar Press Club, Azhar said he filed a plea in the court to get information about the number of cases registered against him.

However, the IG Punjab had misrepresented the fact about the number of cases as 23, he said, adding that the IG police resorted to falsehood in the court as the total cases registered against him were 51.

He said a contempt of court would be filed against the IG Punjab.

Azhar informed the court that his business was damaged and family shattered.

He said cases of procession of petrol bombs, hand grenades pistols were made against him in many areas.

Same was the reason the IG Punjab was awarded with medal, while nothing had been proved against PTI the founder even after his arrest, he concluded.

