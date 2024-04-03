Pakistan wants to enhance defence collaboration with Italy, says Asif

He expressed the views in a meeting with Italian ambassador

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Ambassador of Italy, Marilina Armellin called on Minister for Defence and Defence Production Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the minister said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the Republic of Italy and wanted to further enhance defence collaboration, a news release said.

The defence minister stated that the exchange of military training can be mutually beneficial, as being part of NATO, Italian Armed Forces have valuable military exposure while Pakistan Armed Forces have rich experience in counter terrorism operations.

He emphasised on the need to explore areas of cooperation in the field of joint defence production.

During the meeting latest security situation along the Pak-Afghan Border and Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region also came under discussion.

