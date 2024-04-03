President lauds army's role in safeguarding national sovereignty

Pakistan Pakistan President lauds army's role in safeguarding national sovereignty

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called President Asif Ali Zardari, at the Presidency, on Wednesday.

COAS extended felicitations to him on assuming positions of president of Pakistan and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces. He also conveyed his sincere wishes for a successful tenure.

Army chief apprised the president regarding the ongoing operations of the army against terrorism and highlighted the operational preparedness against conventional threats.

COAS also informed him about military’s role in development initiatives, particularly in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president acknowledged the role of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, affirming that the army's contributions have been instrumental in safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state.

He commended the army's efforts towards social uplift of the affected areas, underscoring the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Army to national progress.

President Zardari emphasised Pakistan's steadfast commitment against terrorism and reaffirmed the resolve to respond to terrorism with full might.

The president expressed concern over the baseless and unsubstantiated allegations levelled by a specific political party and its few individuals against the institution. He resolved to deal with such disruptive elements with iron hand.

He paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He reiterated the nation's unwavering commitment to honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and their families.

In the meeting, determination was also expressed to maintain the values of peace, security and development in Pakistan.

