PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister

PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister

Tarar said the suo moto notice has been taken under article 184(3) of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar Tuesday said that statements of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI), and its founder were an attempt to politicize the suo moto action of Supreme Court in matter of IHC judges’ letter.

Responding to the statement of PTI's Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, the Law Minister said statements of PTI and its founder on the matter are a cynical attempt to politicize the Supreme Court's suo moto notice.

He said the notice has been taken under article 184(3) of the Constitution and that the Constitution of Pakistan has to be followed and implemented.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said it is discretion of the Chief Justice and committee of senior judges to constitute benches and not a matter of politics.

