NA speaker grieved over deaths of Chinese nationals

Pakistan Pakistan NA speaker grieved over deaths of Chinese nationals

Says all political parties of Pakistan express full solidarity with parliament

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 20:07:54 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has expressed solidarity with families of Chinese engineers who lost their lives in a terrorism incident in Shangla.

The speaker expressed the condolence with the Chinese ambassador during his visit to the Chinese consulate.

The NA speaker said all the political parties of Pakistan expressed full solidarity with parliament.

"China is a sincere and trusted friend of Pakistan and the attack on Chinese engineer is intolerable," he stated.