ATC approves judicial remand of Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza in May 9 cases

Police had sought a 30-day remand of Sanam and Aliya

SARGODHA (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court of Sargodha on Tuesday approved a 14-day judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza in May 9 cases.

The court fixed next date of hearing as April 16. Police had sought a 30-day remand of Sanam and Aliya.

It may be remembered that Sanam Javed and Aliya Hamza were arrested in cases of riots that took place on May 9.