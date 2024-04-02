Four cops among six injured in road accident in Uch Sharif

Follow on Published On: Tue, 02 Apr 2024 07:10:43 PKT

UCH SHARIF (Dunya News) – At least six persons, including four policemen, were wounded when a bus collided with a police van in Uch Sharif on late Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred as the bus driver fell asleep and it hit a police van at the Motorway M5 Interchange in Uch Sharif. The police van skidded off the road and fell into a roadside pothole after the collision due to which six persons sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Rural Health Centre (RHC) Uch Sharif.

