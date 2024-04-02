Sehar Time Ramadan 22
Pakistan condemns Israel's attack on Iranian consulate in Syria

Pakistan condemns Israel's attack on Iranian consulate in Syria

Pakistan

Foreign office spokesperson said the sttack is a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan strongly condemned Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria on Monday in which eight people were killed.

Foreign office spokesperson in a statement said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people and the Government of Iran.”

The attack is an unacceptable violation of the sovereignty of Syria and undermines its stability and security. It is a violation of international law and the UN Charter. Attacks against diplomats or diplomatic facilities are also illegal under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The spokesperson said that the irresponsible act of the Israeli forces is a major escalation in an already volatile region. We call on the UN Security Council to prevent Israel from its adventurism in the region and its illegal acts attacking its neighbours and targeting foreign diplomatic facilities.
 

