NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu

Pakistan

NA Speaker said that we condemn the attack on Chinese nationals on behalf of the National Assembly.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly on Monday observed a one-minute silence over the killing of five Chinese nationals in the Dasu terrorist attack to express solidarity with the people of China.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, said, “We condemn the attack on Chinese nationals on behalf of the National Assembly, which is a representative of the House of the people of Pakistan.”

He further said, “We reiterate that such nefarious attempts to damage Pakistan-China friendship will not succeed.”
 

