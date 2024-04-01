Iftar Time Ramadan 21
IHC grants release to Fawad Chaudhry in NAB case

CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood accepted the bail plea

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad high Court (IHC) has ordered to release former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry.

IHC’s Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has accepted the bail plea of Fawad Chaudhry in Jhelum property case by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel Qaiser Imam appeared before the court during case hearing.

It is pertinent to note that Fawad Chaudhry is currently detained in Adiala jail on judicial remand in Jhelum property case filed by NAB.

Also read: Imprisoned Fawad Chaudhry's family can meet him once a week
 

 

