Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:23 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:49 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:30 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:36 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:52 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Two killed in accident near Kallar Kahar

Two killed in accident near Kallar Kahar

Pakistan

Two killed in accident near Kallar Kahar

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – Two people were killed and four others suffered injuries in a traffic accident on the motorway near Kallar Kahar on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, two trailers collided with each other on the highway near Kallar Kahar due to brake failure.

Officials said the two people lost their lives on the spot while four others were injured seriously.

According to rescue sources, the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News