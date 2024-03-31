Two killed in accident near Kallar Kahar

Updated On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 17:01:18 PKT

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – Two people were killed and four others suffered injuries in a traffic accident on the motorway near Kallar Kahar on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, two trailers collided with each other on the highway near Kallar Kahar due to brake failure.

Officials said the two people lost their lives on the spot while four others were injured seriously.

According to rescue sources, the bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

