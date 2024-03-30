Sherry Rehman demands exemplary punishment for girl's killers

Says she was heartbroken to hear about the heinous, inhumane act

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senator Sherry Rehman has condemned the brutal murder of 22-year-old Toba Tek Singh girl Maria allegedly by her brother and father.

In her statement, Senator Sherry Rehman said she was heartbroken to hear about the heinous and inhumane act of killing an innocent woman.

"The murder of Maria by her brother and father is a violation of basic human rights and our traditions," she said. She said the video circulating on social media had made everyone hang head in shame.

"It should not be considered a normal incident and its terrible nature should not be neglected. Instead, a transparent investigation into this murder should be held to punish all those involved," she demanded.

Rehman added that everyone was feeling sad for Maria and all the victims of such atrocities.



