CM Maryam Nawaz calls for daily observance of Zero Waste Day

Pledges comprehensive waste management initiatives

Sat, 30 Mar 2024 10:53:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has advocated for the observance of Zero Waste Day daily, emphasising the responsible use of essential items and the significance of waste management.

In a message shared on Zero Waste Day, the chief minister underscored the importance of transitioning to environment-friendly alternatives instead of one-time use plastics.

She pledged to implement a comprehensive waste management plan in major cities and to introduce an effective and sustainable cleanliness project for villages.

The CM reaffirmed her commitment to achieving cleanliness in every city, village, and street across Punjab.

Highlighting the multitude of environmental challenges faced by the planet, she emphasised the necessity for an industrial economy that embraces effective and responsible resource usage, thereby minimising waste.

This year's theme for the International Day of Zero Waste is "Let's all work together to build a world where waste is minimized, resources are valued, and our planet thrives!"



