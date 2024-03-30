Sehar Time Ramadan 19
Couple killed in motorcycle, truck collision in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) – A couple was killed and their two children were critically wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a truck in Bahawalnagar on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred in a village near Bahawalnagar where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a man and his wife on the spot and injuring two children.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to police, the deceased were identified as Nadeem and Naseem Bibi.
 

