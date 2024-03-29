Sehar Time Ramadan 19
Nawaz funds heart surgery for three-year-old, visits her at Lahore hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif visited a three-year-old girl, who underwent heart surgery, at a hospital on Friday, Dunya News has reported.

Anaya Farooq had a congenital hole in her heart, and the PML-N supremo personally funded her treatment since her parents could not afford the expensive surgery.

After the successful heart surgery of Anaya, Nawaz Sharif himself visited the hospital to congratulate the three-year-old on the success of the operation.

While talking to little Anaya, Nawaz Sharif said, "How are you? Are you feeling better now?"

Anaya's mother's voice filled with joy as she exclaimed, "Look, Anaya, the lion has come to meet you!"

Nawaz Sharif gently tapped Anaya's cheeks, expressing his sympathy and love for the little child.

