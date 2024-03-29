Sehar Time Ramadan 19
Rana Mashhood appointed PM Youth Programme chairman

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan as Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairman.

Rana has been enjoying high positions in Punjab government in the past.

He had been deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, health minister, minster for youth affairs education, tourism and sports minister.

The PM has directed all the concerned to fully cooperate with the newly appointed chairman for development of PMYP.
 

