Female crew member of PIA arrested for processing illegal passports

The accused hostess is a kith of a famous singer besides she herself is famous social media figure

Updated On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 17:54:34 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A flight attendant of PIA hailing from Lahore was detained at the Toronto Airport. The airhostess who was identified as Hina Sani, had been warned earlier not bring prohibited items with her.

On the other hand, seven other PIA hostesses were sent back to Pakistan on a special flight by the Canadian authorities as they were banned from flying to Toronto.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan reacting upon the happening said the incident was in the knowledge of the high-ups and they were in touch with the Canadian authorities.



