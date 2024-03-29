LHC seeks report on threats to life of PTI founder

Advocate Afzal prayed the court to order strict security for the PTI founder

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a report from the Punjab Advocate General regarding threats to the life PTI founder in prison.

The directive was issued by LHC Court Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan while hearing a petition of Tehreek-e-Insaf Lawyers Forum President Afzal Azim for provision of security in jail to the PTI founder.

Advocate Afzal submitted that the jail authorities banned meeting with the PTI founder citing security concerns to him as a reason and prayed the court to order strict security for him.

As proceedings started, Advocate General Khalid Ishaq questioned maintainability of the application. He submitted that he would ask for a report on security concerns as it was the duty of the Punjab government to ensure his protection.

Chief Justice Khan remarked that we cannot afford any more major accidents. Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto had been assassinated, while PTI founder has escaped an attempt on his life.

He directed the advocate general to check what level of security concerns the PTI founder has.

The advocate general objected that the petition can be heard in the Rawalpindi bench and not in the principal seat.

Chief Justice Khan directed Advocate Afzal to argue his petition on next date and adjourned the hearing till April 3.

It may be recalled that Advocate Afzal moved the court on Thursday seeking direction to the federal government and the Punjab Home Department to provide better security to the PTI founder.