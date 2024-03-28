Iftar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
06:21 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:48 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:28 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:34 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:50 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Naqvi meets CM Gandapaur to discuss security situation

Naqvi meets CM Gandapaur to discuss security situation

Pakistan

Naqvi meets CM Gandapaur to discuss security situation

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Thursday met Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to discuss the security situation of the province.

It was decided to beef up intelligence-based activities to end terrorism in the province.

Both the leaders expressed regret over the deaths of the Chinese citizens in the suicide attack in Shangla. The federal interior minister directed effective measures to combat terrorism.

He said Pakistani nations’ resolve cannot be defeated by the cowardly actions of the miscreants and the enemies.

Gandapur said the provincial government was determined to take all possible steps to control terrorism, ensuring protection and safety of lives and properties of people of the province.

 

Related Topics
Pakistan
War on Terror
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News