Iftar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
06:21 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:48 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:28 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:34 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:50 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities

Pakistan

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Peshawar and other cities

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Peshawar, and upper regions of the country including Swat on Thursday.

According to initial reports, tremors were felt in the regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, and Swat district. Additionally, tremors were also felt in the cities of Muzaffarabad, Lower Dir, and Malakand.

According to the earthquake monitoring center, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 5.3 on the richter scale, with a depth of 130 kilometers underground, and the epicenter was in the region of the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

Due to the earthquake, people came out of their homes and continued to recite prayers.

Currently, no information about any loss of life or property damage due to the earthquake has been received.

 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News