Sehar Time Ramadan 17
Lahore
LHR
04:33 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:10 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:36 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:41 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:05 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Interference in judiciary not acceptable: SCBA

Interference in judiciary not acceptable: SCBA

Pakistan

IHC judges letter: Supreme Court Bar stresses rule of law

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) released a statement regarding the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about interference in the judicial matters.

SCBA President Shahzad Shoukat stressed the association's commitment to upholding the rule of law. He expressed strong displeasure over the incident mentioned in the judges' letter.

"Interference in the judiciary is not only condemnable but also warrants decisive action," said the SCBA president.

The Supreme Court Bar Association reiterated its belief in the independence of the judiciary. It emphasised that any actions perceived as undermining this independence would not be accepted by the association. 

Related Topics
Islamabad High Court
Supreme Court of Pakistan
Pakistan
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Advertisement

Related News