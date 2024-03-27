Fundamental changes required to improve border situation: Khawaja Asif

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 17:59:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says fundamental changes are required to improve the border situation with Afghanistan.

Khawaja tweeted that the Afgahn soil was being used for terrorism in Pakistan.

"Pak-Afghan border has a unique position in the world and it is different from other borders of the countries," said the defence minister.

As Afghanistan government has failed to cooperate to stop terrorism in Pakistan, the country must keep all options open, he suggested, adding despite efforts, the Afghan government was not taking up the issue.

