Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza granted bails in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza granted bails in May 9 cases

Prosecutor took stand that the women were part of May 9 incidents

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Mar 2024 17:09:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday granted bails to Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leaders Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed in Shadman police station attack case.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heared the bail application of the accused in Shadman police station attack case.

During the hearing, the prosecutor took the stand that the women were the part of May 9 incidents.

Read more: Sanam Javed granted bail in Muslim League House torching case, arrested in another case

The court granted bails to the accused.

