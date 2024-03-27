CJP Isa convenes full court meeting over IHC judges' letter alleging 'interference'

Full court meeting begins with CJP in the chair

Six IHC judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

Bar associations call for probe into judges' letter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Wednesday convened a full court session of the Supreme Court in response to a letter penned by six judges from the Islamabad High Court, addressing concerns regarding alleged interference by intelligence agencies in the judiciary.

The development takes place following the demands from bar associations and legal experts for an investigation into the contents of the letter.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan met the chief justice and discussed the matter on Wednesday.

Talking to media after the meeting, AGP said that the matter should be probed.

Bar associations of Lahore, Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar and senior lawyers demanded probe into the alleged interference, urging the CJP to look into the matter.

IHC judges' letter



On Tuesday, six judges of the Islamabad High Court wrote a letter to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against “interference” in the judicial affairs.

The letter was penned by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

The letter highlights the interference of executive and agencies in the judicial matters, demanding the initiation of a judicial convention against such interference in the judicial affairs.

