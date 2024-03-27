Hearing on appeals of PTI founder, Qureshi against cipher convictions today

The PTI founder and Qureshi have challenged their convictions and their 10-year sentence each

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear the appeals of PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case today (Wednesday).

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Amir Farooq and including Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will take up the appeals as it could not conduct any proceeding on Tuesday.

The court has sought reports from the Islamabad Advocate General regarding the appointment of state lawyers and from the jail authorities regarding the visits of those lawyer to Adiala Jail.

The counsel for the PTI founder stated that the appellant along with co-accused Qureshi were tried under Sec¬tions 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923, read with Section 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 1860. The appellant was arrested on August 15, 2023 and is aggrieved with the conviction and sentence awarded on January 30, 2024, by Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, Special Judge (Official Se¬crets Act, 1923), Islamabad.

He submitted that the prosecution improperly documented evidence in violation of the mandatory provisions outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code 1898 and despite repeated objections raised by the appellant, the trial court refrained from intervening.

