Four injured in Badamibagh cylinder explosion

A fire erupted after the blast

LAHORE: (Web Desk) - Four persons were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a house in Badamibagh police area on Tuesday.

Emergency rescue services swiftly responded with six emergency vehicles to conduct a rescue operation as a fire erupted following the explosion.

The fire broke out in the house due to cylinder explosion. The persons injured in the cylinder explosion were identified as Muawiya, 14, Mudassar, 23, Tahira, 45, and Raheel, 29.

They were shifted to hospital. Police reached the spot and started investigation after cordoning off the area. A few days ago a cylinder blast took place in Multan in which six people died when a house caved in after the explosion.