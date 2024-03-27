Maryam issues show-cause notices to two PML-N MPAs

MPA Waheed gets notice for 'misbehaving' with a cop, MPA Uzma gets notice for 'influencing' probe

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued show-cause notices to two PML-N MPAs and sought their reply within three days.

PML-N MPA from PP-152 Malik Waheed was issued show-cause notice for his alleged misbehaviour with a policeman for searching his vehicle on GT Road three days ago.

The other PML-N MPA elected on reserved seat, Uzma Kardar, was issued show-cause notice for allegedly influencing an investigation into an FIR at Model Town Police Station.

The Punjab government in a press release said in a meeting with sub-inspector Naseeb concerned, CM Maryam said she had taken notice of the incident and issued a show-cause notice to the PML-N leader.

CM Maryam apologised to the officer and said she was “embarrassed” he had to face humiliation.

“You should never apologise for doing your duty. You were doing your duty, you checked them, it was your responsibility and you fulfilled it,” Maryam said.

“This is your job and this is why the state has kept you and you did your job well,” she said, adding that no one was above the law.

“If the MPA had a complaint then he should have approached us. We would have carried out an inquiry and taken action according to the inquiry report,” Maryam added.

She stressed that lawmakers in particular should especially adhere to the law and set an example for the people.

The chief minister also asked Lahore Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana about Naseeb’s alleged transfer after the incident and told him to never take action without asking her in case of such an incident again.