PTI to stage protest demo for former PM's release

Pakistan Pakistan PTI to stage protest demo for former PM's release

PTI to stage protest demo for former PM's release

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 17:31:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to hold what it calls the biggest ever protest demonstration in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the release of the PTI founder.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said this while talking to media on Tuesday. He said the PTI founder had said his life is for the country and would die here while the workers should not be bewildered.

Gohar said Senate elections and Donald Lu's statement was discussed with the PTI founder and he wanted Asad Majeed to come forward to record his statement again.

Rajan Nasir Abbas would be the PTI candidate from Punjab while Mian aslam Iqbal parliamentary leader for Punjab, the PTI chief said.

The PTI chairman said Zulfi Bukhari would also be a PTI candidate for Senate election from Punjab while Faizur Rehman and Dr Shafqat Ayaz would contest from KP.

“Azam Swati would be a candidate for the technocrats post from KP. In case of any objection Noorul Haq Qadri will replace him,” Khan said.

He said Bushra Bibi had nothing to do with anything and she was sentenced to pureshrised the PTI founder.

He urged the chief justice to hear their cases and decide them at the earliest and let the not wait for 45 years.

“We do not have any hopes attached with Mohsin Naqvi but with the judiciary,” he concluded.

