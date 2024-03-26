Iftar Time Ramadan 15
Lahore
LHR
06:20 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:47 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:26 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:32 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:49 PM
President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges

Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with President Asif Ali Zardari wherein they expressed their resolve to steer the country out of prevailing challenges.

In the meeting, they discussed the country’s overall political and economic situation, a President House press release said.

The meeting also featured the deliberations on the measures to extend relief to the masses during the Holy Ramazan. 

