Consultants will be hired next month for complete digitalisation of FBR: PM

Leading tax payers, exporters to get blue passport, to become honorary ambassadors

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the resolve to bring macroeconomic stability and steer the country towards gradual growth.

Addressing the Tax Excellence Awards ceremony in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said ensuring export-led growth through collective efforts was the only way to rid the country of loans.

He said the government would undertake efforts to uplift productive sectors such as industries, agriculture and information technology.

The prime minister said the government was compelled to enter into a new IMF deal for the purpose of stability. He, however, said along with the IMF programme, the government would focus on fostering growth, creating job opportunities and addressing the issue of inflation.

Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government, in collaboration with the provincial governments, would create enabling circumstances for the private sector and address their problems.

He said refunds to the tune of 65 billion rupees had been made to the exporters, expressing the determination that in future the refunds would be made in a timely manner.

He said we will also go towards providing electricity to the industries on competitive rates in order to enhance their productivity.

He said the platform of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been established to give impetus to the investment. Shehbaz said the second phase of CPEC will be taken forward.

As regards tax reforms, the prime minister said the FBR would be totally restructured. He said consultants would be hired next month for complete digitalization of the tax collection body.

Referring to low tax to GDP ratio, he said, "We will have to enhance the tax base".

The prime minister stated that the leading taxpayers and exporters were the heroes of the country. He announced that the recipients of Tuesday's awards, consisting of exporters and taxpayers, would be issued blue passports.

Additionally, he mentioned that top taxpayers would be presented with an honour card. Furthermore, he declared that the top recipient of each category of Tuesday's awards were being bestowed with the status of honorary ambassadors.

He said these announcements were aimed at encouraging the people to pay their taxes.

In his remarks on the occasion, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the digitalization of the FBR is aimed at ensuring transparency and increase the revenue collection. He was confident that this would also restore the trust and confidence of the people in this institution.

In his welcome address, Chairman FBR Amjad Zubair Tiwana said an agreement has been signed recently to digitalize the tax administration and automate the processes.

The President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Chairman of Pakistan Business Council commended the government for recognizing the leading taxpayers and exporters.

