Iftar Time Ramadan 15
Lahore
LHR
06:20 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:47 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:26 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:32 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:49 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

ASP Shehr Bano to be given Quaid-e-Azam police medal

ASP Shehr Bano to be given Quaid-e-Azam police medal

Pakistan

Punjab cabinet will give approval for award of medal to police officer

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

LAHORE (Dunya News) – ASP Shehr Bano who saved life of a lady in Ichhra will be given Quaid-e-Azam police medal.

Punjab cabinet will give approval for award of Quaid-e-Azam police medal to ASP Bano. She will get the medal during a ceremony which will be participated participated by Punjab chief secretary, IG and other high ranking officers.

It should be remembered that on February 25 in Lahore, an angry crowd accused a woman of blasphemy for wearing a dress with

Arabic letters on it. She was saved and removed from the angry mob.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Advertisement

Related News