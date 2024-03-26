President summons National Assembly session on April 1

The session will be held at 4 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the Naitonal Assembly session on April 1.

The president has convened the assembly session using powers conferred on him under Article 54 (1) of the Constitution. President has convened the assembly session in Parliament House on first April (Monday) at 4 pm (afternoon).

This will be the second session of the present 16th National Assembly of the country.

