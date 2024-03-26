Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalpur

Pakistan Pakistan Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalpur

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 26 Mar 2024 06:08:50 PKT

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and two other sustained injuries in a road accident in Bahawalpur in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details the accident occurred at the Yazman Road in Bahawalpur where a speeding trailer collided with a tractor-trolley, killing two people on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Police have also started investigation.

