Two killed in road mishap in Bahawalpur

Pakistan

BAHAWALPUR (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and two other sustained injuries in a road accident in Bahawalpur in the wee hours of Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details the accident occurred at the Yazman Road in Bahawalpur where a speeding trailer collided with a tractor-trolley, killing two people on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital. Police have also started investigation.
 

